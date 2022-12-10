Fact Check : Students seen dancing in burqas in a trending video are not Hindus was unfairly communalised.

Many people have uploaded a video on social media depicting four students who appear to be from Mangaluru’s St Joseph’s Engineering College dancing while donning burqas to the Bollywood song ‘Fevicol Se.’ Reports claims that, the college administration suspended them as a result.

According to several who circulated the video, these youngsters were Hindus who were making fun of Muslims. People stated on Twitter that St. Joseph Engineering College in Mangalore, Karnataka, ‘should face strict consequences for such an event organised for ridiculing Muslims.’

However, the results of the AFWA inquiry revealed that the students seen dancing in the popular video were Muslim, not Hindu.