French media company Mediawan buys majority stakes in US film star Brad Pitt’s production house Plan B Entertainment

In a deal allegedly worth more than $300 million, the French media business Mediawan said on Friday that it had acquired majority stakes in Plan B Entertainment, the production company run by American actor Brad Pitt.

Three best picture Oscar wins from Plan B, which Pitt co-founded with his then-wife Jennifer Aniston in the early 2000s, include ‘The Departed,’ ‘Twelve Years a Slave,’ and ‘Moonlight.’

The French company stated in a press release that the agreement ‘marks the deployment of Mediawan into the American market,’ although it did not specify the value of the transaction.

According to The Financial Times, Plan B Entertainment was worth more than $300 million after the transaction.

‘Cinema is becoming international. Talents are emerging all over the world,’ Pitt said in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper. ‘For our future projects, we have to look outside the United States,’ he added.

In a press release, Mediawan CEO Pierre-Antoine Capton said the deal was ‘an exceptional opportunity to be able to develop Mediawan alongside Plan B, the most successful independent production company in the US.’

Since its establishment in 2015, Mediawan has acquired various production companies throughout Europe. It also produces and distributes movies, television episodes and streaming shows.

‘Call My Agent,’ a popular Netflix series, was created by them.