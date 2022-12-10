GoFirst Airlines announces 42 weekly flights from this airport

Mumbai: Mumbai based air carrier, GoFirst Airlines will operate 42 flights a week from the New Goa International Airport in Mopa. The air carrier will operate these flights to Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

The air carrier will continue to operate flights from the present airport at Dabolim in South Goa. At present, the air carrier owned by the Wadia Group operates 65 nonstop weekly flights to and from Dabolim airport to other Indian cities.

The New Goa International Airport is the New Goa International Airport in Goa. The airport will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11. The commercial operations will begin from January 5, 2023.

Earlier low-budget air carrier, IndiGo announced that it will operate 168 weekly flights from the New Goa International Airport.IndiGo’s new flights out of the airport in Mopa will connect Delhi (DEL), Mumbai (BOM), Bengaluru (BLR), Chennai (MAA), Pune (PNQ), Jaipur (JAI), Ahmedabad (AMD), and Hyderabad (HYD). This will be IndiGo’s largest ever-new station launch.