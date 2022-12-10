Grammy award-winning singer Taylor Swift will make her film directorial debut with an original script she wrote

Taylor Swift, a Grammy-winning musician, will make her movie directing debut with a story she wrote, Searchlight Pictures announced on Friday.

The subject matter and release date of Swift’s movie were both kept a secret by Walt Disney Co.-owned Searchlight, which also produced the 2022 drama ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and Oscar best picture nominees ‘The Shape of Water’ and ‘Nomadland.’

‘Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,’ Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement.

The ‘Shake it Off’ singer was the first person to win three Video of the Year awards at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and the second woman to direct a winning Best Longform Video, which was Swift’s 2021 ‘All Too Well: The Short Film.’

Swift is the first female artist in Grammy history to have won the coveted Album of the Year award three times. She has won 11 Grammy awards overall. The 10-minute version of ‘All Too Well,’ received a recent Grammy nomination for Song of the Year.

The 2023 Oscar nominations will be revealed on January 24.