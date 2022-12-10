In Tarn Taran, Punjab, a rocket launcher-style weapon was used to attack a police station.

On Saturday, official sources said that a suspected rocket-propelled grenade was launched at a police station in Tarn Taran, a bordering district of Punjab.

Around one in the morning, they claim that some unidentified individuals shot the missile that struck the Saanjh Kendra next to the Sarhali police station on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway.

The Saanjh Kendra Center offers services like FIR copying, passport verification, and certificates of no objection.

According to the sources, there were no casualties in the incident.

The Saanjh Kendra centre was attacked after the missile had first impacted the iron grills of the police station’s gate.

When the incident occurred, there were some police officers present at the police station. According to them, the incident damaged the Saanjh Kendra’s windowpanes. They added that there was no explosion from the purported RPG.

Police officers didn’t say anything about what happened. Senior police officers arrived at the scene as well to assess the circumstances.The scene has also been visited by a forensics team.

A rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was launched earlier in May at the Mohali headquarters of the Punjab Police’s intelligence division.