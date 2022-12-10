Itel launches new feature phone in India: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Itel has launched new feature phone named ‘ Magic X Pro 4G’ in India. The new phone is priced at Rs. 2,999 and is available through online and offline retail partner channels in blue and black colours. The device is made in India and features support for 12 local Indian languages including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Bengali, Oriya, Assamese, and Urdu.

The handset features a 2.4-inch (6.1 cm) QVGA panel display and a single VGA rear camera. The handset is 4G-enabled with support for hotspot connectivity with up to 8 devices. It is backed by a 2,500mAh battery. The phone also comes loaded with a Boom Play music app that features FM radio, preloaded songs, and online listening from a library of 74 million songs. The Itel Magic X Pro 4G also features 8 preloaded games, and King Voice assistance.