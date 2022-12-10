Long-distance flights delayed due to cabin crew shortage? Statement issued by airlines

NEW DELHI: Air India has now issued a statement denying any rumours following allegations that long-haul flights are experiencing delays due to a lack of cabin personnel. The Tata group-owned airline said in an official statement that it has been aggressively hiring over the past several months to meet the increasing demand on local and international routes. The delays were caused by ‘operational challenges,’ according to Air India, which further referred to all claims as ‘baseless’ and claimed that they had been immediately resolved.

‘Operational problems have occasionally arisen but have been quickly resolved on some flights. Rumors of a scarcity of cabin workers, however, are untrue. Instead, in order to meet the increasing demand on local and international routes, Air India has been aggressively hiring over the last few months. Nevertheless, we regret any inconvenience the delay may have brought our valued guests ‘,the statement said. The announcement follows reports that suggested Air India was having trouble finding pilots due to aspirations to increase both its fleet and its foreign operations.

According to further sources, the airline intended to employ foreign pilots for its Boeing 777 aircraft. According to PTI sources, Air India is seeking to hire about 100 pilots for its fleet of wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft. According to the news agency, it contacted a number of organisations that supply airlines with expat flight crew. For the uninitiated, the loss-making airline had long since stopped employing foreign pilots in order to save expenses. Up until the Tata company assumed control of Air India in January 2022, the airline had been owned by the government for over seven decades.