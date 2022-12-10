Men want these qualities in women

Men have certain preferences and likes about how their partner should be. But most women fail to understand this.

Here is a list of things that most men want in their women.

A woman with her own life: Most men do not want someone clingy. They want to share a home with someone who can support and contribute to the relationship in every way possible.

No first move: most men likes a woman who never makes the first move.

No-nonsense: A man wants a woman he can respect. If he knows he can’t get away with anything, he’s likely not to go down that path.

Be his buddy: Make him feel good in front of his friends and important people. Don’t laugh at him but with him.