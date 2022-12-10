Morocco stuns Portugal, scripts history as first African team to enter semis

Doha: Mococco extended their dream run at the World Cup on Saturday as they out-thought and out-fought Portugal in a 1-0 win to become the first ever African country to reach the semifinals. A brilliant header from Youssef En-Nesyri in the 42nd minute was enough for Morocco to book a place in the semis. Portugal created several chances in both halves but failed to break the Moroccan spirit.

Joao Felix had three of Portugal’s five attempts on goal in the first half, and En-Nesyri scored the opener after failing to convert the header twice. Morocco was down to 10 men in injury time after Walid Cheddira was sent-off for a dangerous tackle on Joao Felix. Despite putting balls into the box, Portugal failed to find the decisive goal to take them to the semi-finals.

In the 42nd minute En-Nesyri leapt above the Portugal defenders to meet a Yahya Attiat-Allah cross, getting just enough of his head to the ball to tip it past goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who misread its flight and crashed into his own defender. Portugal, meanwhile, struggled to break through the Moroccan defence, Bruno Fernandes coming closest with a shot off the bar shortly after Morocco’s goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench six minutes after the break but was unable to help his team avoid defeat, with Morocco coming out as the winner to seal a semifinal showdown with either England or France, who play later on Saturday. Morocco’s Walid Cheddira was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession in extra time, meaning he will miss the semifinal.