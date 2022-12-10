New family law for non-Muslim expatriates announced in UAE

Dubai: UAE has announced new family law for non-Muslim expatriates in the country. The new family law will come into force in the country from February 1.

The Federal Personal Status Law will regulate marriage conditions and the procedures of contracting and documenting the marriage before the courts. It also underlies the procedures of divorce that can be initiated jointly or unilaterally.

The new law specifies the procedures for settling the financial claims after divorce, and the arrangement of joint custody for the children, the procedures for inheritance and testaments (wills) and proofs of paternity.