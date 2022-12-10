Photographer who took Balenciaga’s teddy bear photos reveals he has been getting death threats

After remaining silent for a few days, the photographer who captured the image of the kids has admitted that he has been receiving death threats.

The well-known celebrity photographer Gabriele Galimberti has admitted that he has received multiple death threats as a result of the very contentious photoshoot he did with children posing with teddy bears with bondage gear.

The photographer stated in a recent interview with The Guardian that he frequently receives messages stating things like, ‘We know where you live, and we are coming to kill you and your family,’ ‘You have to kill yourself, you fucking paedophile,’ or ‘we’ll burn down your house.’

He claimed that 90% of the messages came from Americans.

Gabriele revealed additional information regarding the production of the contentious advertisement, claiming that nothing seemed odd during the shoot. And the kids who posed in the controversial ad were the children of Balenciaga employees.

He claimed, ‘We took some images and then the photos were flowing from my camera to someone’s computer, and then they were sending these photos to someone at the headquarters of Balenciaga,’ revealing that they originally used mannequins as a test before taking pictures of the kids.

The photographer has only been involved in the Balenciaga ad campaign that features kids holding teddy bears. And not on the Adidas x Balenciaga advertisement, which, according to The Guardian, included a handbag on top of papers describing a court case involving child pornography.