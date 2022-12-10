Rapper Post Malone arrives in India for his first-ever concert in the country and gets a warm welcome from his fans

For his first-ever performance in India, American rapper Post Malone landed late on Friday night. Malone was snapped at a private airport in Mumbai with his team. On December 10, the artist will take the stage at the Mahalaxmi Race Course as part of the Zomato Feeding India Concert.

The paparazzi and fans who had gathered outside the airport to catch a peek of the icon gave the rapper a warm greeting.

Malone, who was dressed stylishly in a grey nightgown, received a resounding greeting from his supporters as they yelled his name. He also extended a handshake and smiled broadly while posing.

This will be the ‘Sunflower’ hitmaker’s first-ever concert in India.

Zomato recently wrote on its social media site about Malone’s performance: ‘Here is Post Malone, our headlining act for the inaugural Zomato Feeding India Concert, performing for the very first time in India! Join us to hasten our movement towards a hunger-free nation!’

Apart from Malone, the other singers who will perform at the annual event are: King, Ananya Birla, Anuv Jain, Ritviz, Zaeden, and Jonita Gandhi, among others.