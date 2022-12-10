Rocket-propelled Grenade attack at Punjab’s Tarn Taran police station

Tarn Taran: A low-intensity blast was reported at the Tarn Taran Police Sanjha Kendra in Punjab on Saturday morning. There was no loss of life and the building largely remained unaffected as the rocket rebounded after hitting the outer pillar of the police station.

Prima facie evidence collected from the spot pointed at a Rocket Propelled Granade (RPG) attack, as per the reports. The forensic team has already set out for the spot. Top Punjab Police officers were also expected to be there. The attack is suspected to be carried out by Khalistan-backed terrorists under the patronage of the Pakistani intelligence unit, ISI.

The strike was presumably a response by the ISI to the death of Harvinder Singh Rinda to preserve his terror in the region. Harvinder Singh Rinda, a gangster-turned-Khalistani terrorist, was reportedly shot in Pakistan. Gangster group Davinder Bambiha claimed responsibility for the murder.

Lashing out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jaiveer Shergill, National Spokesperson of BJP tweeted, ‘Per media reports, Police Station in Tarn Taran attacked by rocket launcher type weapon! ;This is 2nd RPG attack on a Police Station (Mohali on May 8) in 7 months. Very worrying & a disturbing development! Law & order situation has been in a free fall since AAP formed Govt in Punjab!’