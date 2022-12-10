School of the Art Institute of Chicago repeals Kanye’s honorary doctorate degree over his anti-semitic comments

West has now lost another great honour as a result of his comments. Kanye’s honorary doctorate was revoked by the School of the Art Institute of Chicago on Thursday.

Condemning Ye’s remark, the institution declared its decision via a statement reading: ‘The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West’s (now known as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Blacks and Jewish communities.’

‘Ye’s actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values and we’ve rescinded his honorary degree.’

The rapper received the honour in 2015.

The degree was revoked after a group called ‘Against Hate’ at SAIC launched a petition on Change.org asking to take action against the West.

Regardless of his contribution prior to the receipt of this award, it is harmful to allow Ye, as he is presently known, to continue to use the School of the Art Institute of Chicago to help legitimise hatred and violence,’ the petition reads.

‘This harm impacts the artists, designers and scholars affiliated with the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and their values of justice, compassion and free expression without hatred.’