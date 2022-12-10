Subrata Roy, the head of Sahara, has a non-bailable warrant issued by the Bihar court.

A non-bailable warrant was issued by the consumer court in Nalanda, Bihar, for the arrest of Sahara CEO Subrata Roy. On Friday, teams from the Bihar and Lucknow police departments arrived in Sahara, Uttar Pradesh, carrying the search warrant. They looked for Roy but were unable to locate him.

Police in Lucknow searched Subrata Roy’s office, residence, and other locations. Qasim Abidi, the deputy commissioner of police for the north, told PTI that searches were being conducted elsewhere to find Roy.

He continued by saying that ‘significant evidence’ was found during the searches, and authorities are acting further as a result.

However, according to a statement from Sahara, the court postponed the order’s execution.

After a Sahara Banking shareholder brought a claim before the Nalanda Consumer Court, the warrant was issued. But despite the summons, Subrata Roy failed to show up in court.