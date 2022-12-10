The final conclusion on the VC issue will be after the judge’s ruling : Governor

Arif Mohammad Khan, the governor of Kerala and chancellor of the state’s institutions, has stated that he will wait for the court’s judgement before making a final decision regarding the Vice-Chancellors’ show-cause notices.

However, the Governor said that his meeting with the Vice-Chancellors would proceed as planned on Sunday.

He continued, ‘We are doing everything we can to make sure that the future of pupils is not affected.’

Khan added that the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) regulations are designed to maintain consistency of standards across the board for the higher education sector in all 28 states.

He referred to the circumstance in Bengal and said that the Supreme Court had determined the state government lacked the authority to name vice chancellors. ‘How does the state select the chancellor, then?’ Khan enquired.

The Governor claimed that the ruling party CPM’s sole objective in regard to the events in Kerala was to install associates of the party in positions of authority. He emphasised, ‘The High Court has never faulted the Chancellor.’