The first coins bearing the likeness of Britain’s King Charles III entered circulation

The Royal Mint announced on Thursday that the first coins featuring Britain’s King Charles III went into circulation.

The effigy of Charles, who became monarch following the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September, is depicted on the new 50 pence (60 US cent) coin.

In the beginning, 4.9 million of the coins will be available for purchase at the nation’s post offices thanks to the Royal Mint, the official manufacturer of UK banknotes and coins.

King Charles’s head will appear on all denominations of millions of coins that will eventually be in circulation.

The effigy was created by British sculptor Martin Jennings and was given the king’s personal approval.

Charles’s head faces left, in line with a tradition that the new monarch looks the opposite way to their predecessor.

The reverse side celebrates the life and legacy of Elizabeth, using the coin design for her coronation in 1953. The coronation of Charles takes place on May 6.