The newly constructed ramp for disabled at Marina Beach was destroyed as a result of Cyclone Mandous.

The newly constructed ramp on the Marina beach that allows those with disabilities to access the water without having to manoeuvre through the dunes has been damaged by the rough seas brought on by Cyclone Mandous.

The ramp, which was only recently inaugurated on November 27, cost Rs 1.14 crores to build and was built of Brazilian wood, red meranti, and babool.

The 263-meter ramp has, however, suffered extensive damage as a result of the waves.

The ramp’s planner and builder, Smitha Sadasivan of the Disability Rights Alliance (DRA), told TNIE that city corporation authorities had pledged to repair the ramp following the cyclone.

When contacted, a senior corporate official claimed that after inspecting the extent of the damages, the ramp could be quickly fixed without adding significantly to the civic body’s costs.

According to reports, the ramp was the first permanent CRZ-compliant ramp for disabled people in the nation. Since its opening, many disabled people have used it to access the water, particularly on the weekends.

The corporation representatives informed that, certain materials, such as concrete, cannot be used since they must comply with coastal regulatory requirements. Additionally, officials indicated they would talk about cutting the distance to the wavefront.