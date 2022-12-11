53-year-old musician Rapper Diddy welcomes baby girl named Love Sean Combs

Rapper Diddy has welcomed a baby girl. On Saturday, the 53-year-old artist shocked his millions of followers by announcing the birth of his seventh child.

Diddy announced the joyful news of the birth of a baby girl, whom he has called Love Sean Combs, on his social media accounts.

‘I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl, Love Sean Combs, to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie, and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!’ the tweet reads.

Diddy has kept his daughter’s mother’s identity a secret.

The musician is already the father of six children. He shared four children—Quincy, Christian, Jesse, and D’Lilan—with the late Kim Porter, who died in 2018 of pneumonia.

He also has a son Justin with ex-Misa Hylton and a daughter Chance with ex-Sarah Chapman. Soon after the news was shared, some netizens were quick to congratulate him, while others reacted with shock.

‘Diddy talking about an Album and GossipTwitter losing their minds thinking he got somebody pregnant,’ a Twitter user commented.