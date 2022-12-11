AAP creates four zones for the civic body of Delhi. MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and others appointed in charge

In order to start a conversation with the recently elected council members, the Aam Aadmi Party created four zones. The duty of overseeing each zone has been given to the AAP MLAs. There will be 30 to 35 council members in each zone.

According to reports, the Aam Aadmi Party advised meeting with MLAs and ministers to develop a working structure with the recently elected corporators.

Manish Sisodia informed that, MCD officials had been looking forward to an administration that would cooperate with the Delhi government. He stated that communication between the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi authorities needs to improve.

Employees are also thrilled that a government of this kind has finally arrived in the MCD and will be led by Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia said.

Manish Sisodia also urged the council members to have a little fun.

‘CM Kejriwal warned me against working with the hope of winning votes in the future. Because the votes have been received this time, the work must be done’ said Sisodia.