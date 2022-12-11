Argentina could face FIFA sanctions following their emotional quarterfinal victory against the Netherlands in 2022.

Following some unpleasant incidents near the conclusion of their thrilling World Cup quarterfinal match on Friday night at Lusail Stadium, both Argentina and the Netherlands are subject to disciplinary action from FIFA.

The football regulatory body accused the Argentine football federation, citing ‘order and security at matches’ under its disciplinary rule.

The game turned into a melee in the last minutes after the Dutch scored two late goals to force overtime as Argentina’s substitutes and coaches encroached on the field. There were further violent arguments on the field after Argentina prevailed in the penalty shootout to break the 2-2 draw.

A World Cup record 17 players or coaching staff members were issued yellow cards during or after the game, including Lionel Messi.

According to FIFA, both Argentina and the Netherlands have disciplinary cases pending against them after receiving five yellow cards in a single game.

The same $16,000 ($15,000) fine imposed twice on Saudi Arabia by FIFA’s disciplinary panel for team misconduct at this World Cup could be levied against both federations.