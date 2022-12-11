Arvind Kejriwal meets with elected AAP council members days after civic body election

On Saturday, Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi and the national convener of the AAP, interacted with the newly elected party council members. Following the party’s overwhelming victory in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, this was the councillors’ first official interaction with the AAP senior leadership.

Arvind Kejriwal instructed council members to follow the path of honesty and righteousness while being accompanied by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai.

He said, ‘The public and the party have expressed faith in you, now your work should reflect those values across the country. All councillors should do such a wonderful job in the next 5 years that the public’s faith in us becomes stronger, lest there be a lack of faith.’

Manish Sisodia said, ‘This is going to be a golden era for MCD, now we have to clear the mountains of garbage, clean all streets, fix all roads and improve the primary health system.’ Meanwhile, Gopal Rai said, ‘The people of Delhi have ousted BJP’s 15 year long reign in MCD with the hope of cleaning their city, we have to live up to the test.’

The party also declared that Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak, and Adil Khan had been appointed as coordinators and mentors for the councillors, with each of them assigned the duty of overseeing three zones.