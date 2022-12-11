Belgium to impose tax on short-haul and private aircraft

In an effort to lessen noise and air pollution, Belgium will impose additional tariffs on older, noisier aircraft as well as private jets and short-haul flights.

Currently, a charge based on takeoff and landing noise levels is imposed on aeroplanes using Brussels Airport. Private jets and other small aircraft have previously been exempt.

The new tax structure, which will go into effect on April 1, 2023, will base levies not just on noise levels but also on air pollution levels and greenhouse gas emissions, as well as the location.