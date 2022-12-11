Biden administration drafting an executive order to make space rules simpler

According to two American officials familiar with the project, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is drafting an executive order to simplify the approval process for private rocket launches as part of a larger effort to provide American businesses with legal and regulatory clarity on everything from space travel to private space stations.

The directive would be a part of an effort by the White House’s National Space Council to modernise U.S. space regulation, which has fallen behind the accelerating pace of private-sector investment and research.

The directive, which is anticipated to be ready for Biden to sign by early 2023, is intended to make it easier to obtain licences under current regulations for more commonplace space activities like launching rockets and placing satellites, according to one of the sources who declined to be identified.

According to one of the sources, the order will mandate that the U.S. Department of Commerce create an online tool to assist businesses in navigating the licencing procedures of various agencies for space-related activities.