CBI to question KCR’s daughter K Kavitha today in connection with Delhi liquor scam case

The daughter of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, will be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in relation to the Delhi liquor scam today at her residence in Banjara Hills.

A number of posters with the slogan ‘daughter of fighter will never fear’ were seen in Hyderabad the day before the CBI interrogation. On the posters, it said, ‘We are with Kavithakka.’

The area outside MLC K Kavitha’s house had a deserted appearance prior to the CBI’s questioning in the case. According to party sources, K Kavitha, a former Nizamabad MP, has asked that party officials and supporters refrain from congregating at her home and that they instead work with the central agency.According to news agency ANI, police have set up barricades near MLC K Kavitha’s home and increased security outside. No one is allowed to come close to her home.

Initially requested to be available on December 6, K. Kavitha instead informed the central agency that she would be available at her Hyderabad home on December 11, 12, 14, and 15 for questioning in connection with the investigation.

‘Please refer to your trail mail dated 06.12.2022. I will be available at my residence on December 11, 2022, at 11 am in connection with the investigation,’ Kavitha replied via email with the following statement.