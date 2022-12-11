Cher’s mother and singer Georgia Holt passed away at the age of 96

Georgia Holt, an actress and singer who was Cher’s mother, has passed away. Holt was 96 years old.

The songstress, 76, shared the sad news via her Twitter account. The icon penned a brief note: ‘Mom is gone.’ with a sad face emoji.

The vocalist, a frequent user of social media, has not disclosed the cause of death or any other information. The singer revealed in September that her mum has been unwell and is coping with a number of medical challenges.

‘Sorry I’ve Been Mia. Mom’s been sick off and on. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She had pneumonia. She’s Getting Better,’ she wrote in September.

Tributes for the star’s mother poured in as soon as her death was confirmed.

Several famous people and the singer’s admirers expressed their sorrow and wrote:

Nothing will adequately prepare you for the loss of your mother, writes senator Diane Savino. No matter the time!

Georgia was the subject of the documentary ‘Dear Mom, Love Cher,’ which was released in 2013. Her daughter Cher backed the Lifetime documentary.