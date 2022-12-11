Bag containing 3 lakh rupees and 15 lakh rupees in jewellery stolen at a wedding in Gurugram

A bag containing Rs 3 lakh in cash and Rs 15 lakh in jewellery was stolen from a wedding reception taking place in a banquet hall on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), said police on Saturday.

A CCTV camera caught the man as he sped away in a vehicle.

On Friday late at night, the event happened at The Ananta Banquet Hall in SPR’s district 72.

‘I had placed the bag on the couch for a picture. It vanished after some time had passed. Money, jewellery, and a phone were all inside. When we couldn’t find the bag anywhere, we ultimately phoned the police’ as Rajbala alleged in her grievance.

A police team and a crime unit team arrived at the scene and looked over the CCTV footage from the banquet hall’s installed cameras.

By tracking the whereabouts of the mobile that was kept in the bag, police attempted to identify the suspect. The bag was later retrieved by the police. Rajiv Chowk was the area where the bag was found, however the suspect escaped before police arrived.

On Saturday, a FIR was filed at the Badshahpur police station under section 380 of the IPC (stealing in a dwelling habitation) against the unidentified accused.

‘We are undertaking searches to find the guilty after filing a FIR. Indicted will soon be taken into custody,’ SHO of the Badshahpur police station, inspector Madan Singh, stated.