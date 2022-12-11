‘Flu spreads stronger than two years ago, which can lead to death,’ warns MoH

In response to an increase in seasonal influenza infections across the nation, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has issued a fresh warning to exercise extreme caution. According to Dr. Muhammad Al-Abdel Ali, the ministry’s spokesman, there has been a surge in influenza cases this season. He said that it has spread more quickly than the instances that have been documented in the previous two years, that many individuals have been brought to intensive care units, and that the virus may cause fatalities.

80 percent of those with severe symptoms are protected, according to Dr. Abdel Ali, by the seasonal influenza vaccination. ‘Aside from wearing a mask, the influenza vaccination is the most significant strategy to fight the activity of the influenza virus’. He pleaded with the populace to stay out of the cold and rain. A significant development is the MoH’s recent introduction of the ‘The Moment You Wish For’ seasonal influenza vaccination awareness campaign.

The public, health sector employees, and the most vulnerable members of society—the elderly, those with chronic illnesses, those with immune deficiencies, and pregnant women—are the main targets of the campaign. It emphasised the fact that vaccinations are risk-free, have no adverse effects, and have long been used successfully in every nation on earth.

According to the ministry, seasonal influenza can lead to a variety of consequences, the most serious of which are pneumonia, bronchitis, ear infections, blood poisoning, and death. It said that symptoms of seasonal influenza include shaking, sweating, a high fever of more than 38 degrees Celsius, muscular discomfort, headache, sore throat, persistent cough, dehydration, and a runny nose.

According to the ministry, preventing influenza involves getting the vaccination, avoiding crowded areas, correctly washing hands, avoiding direct eye and mouth contact, using tissues when sneezing or coughing, and maintaining the cleanliness of the environment. Through this programme, the ministry hopes to raise vaccination rates, lower infection rates, and fewer hospitalised patients. It urged locals and visitors to be vaccinated against the seasonal flu.

The seasonal influenza vaccine service must be scheduled for this using the ministry’s Sehhaty application, according to the ministry, which also noted that immunisation prevents this disease from spreading at a rate of between 70 and 90 percent. It is significant that the ministry’s efforts to promote health awareness, protect everyone’s safety, and encourage the adoption of responsible behaviours continue with these awareness-raising initiatives.