Harry and Meghan respond to criticisms over their Netflix docuseries

‘Harry and Meghan,’ one of the most eagerly awaited Netflix programmes, has debuted. The first three episodes of the documentary showed some incredibly private moments from the couple’s life, including their daughter Lilibet Mountbatten Windsor in a picture, their son Archie’s birthday party, Meghan nursing her growing baby bulge and much more.

Following the release of the docuseries, some people immediately criticised the couple, claiming that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had resigned from their royal duties in 2020 in order to have a more private life away from the spotlight. And now they are leveraging the film from their lives to make themselves more famous.

However, hours later, Meghan and Harry’s representative was quick to react to all the claims swirling around. In a statement to ET, the couple’s global press secretary stated that the couple didn’t leave their royal life for their privacy.

‘The Duke and Duchess have never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back,’ the statement reads.

‘This distorted narrative was intended to trap the couple into silence.’ In fact, their statement announcing their decision to step down mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties. Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series.’

However, some online users have also highlighted Harry’s sole assertion from the speech he gave in London upon the announcement of the Megxit in January 2020.

In his speech, Harry said that he had taken the decision for his family so they could ‘take a step forward into what I hope will be a quieter life.’

However, in the couple’s official statement, they have not mentioned the word ‘privacy.’