In Gorakhpur, debt-ridden couple commit suicide, blames their father in note

On December 8, the bodies of a couple who allegedly committed suicide in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, were found. The husband blamed his father for abandoning them in a suicide note that was found.

The couple had rented a house in Jungle Dhusan, close to the Pipraich police station, where the incident occurred. While the husband’s body was lying about 100 metres away from the room, the wife was discovered dead inside their bedroom.

In charge of Pipraich police station, Suraj Singh said that, the husband lived in Chiutahan, an area in Maharajganj’s Sinduria district. Ten years ago, he travelled to Gorakhpur to work and study.

After taking out a loan, he purchased a car and started working as an auto driver. Even as their debt grew, he and his wife rented a home in Jungle Dhusan. According to locals, the couple frequently argued about the loan and had fights.

The husband claimed in the suicide note that they made the decision to commit suicide because the father valued their daughters more than them.