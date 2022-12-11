In Lucknow, a man was detained for insurance claim fraud while posing as RBI and LIC official.

A guy was taken into custody by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on suspicion of posing as a Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) official and robbing victims of millions of rupees. Vimal Kumar, the defendant, was taken into custody in Delhi.

Vimal Kumar, a Ghaziabad resident, was imprisoned in connection with a case that was filed in Krishna Nagar, Lucknow.

In a fraud case, the UPSTF had detained nine people in April, among them the mobster Dhirendra. Vimal Kumar used to give the information of his clients to the group that conned them into filing false insurance claims.

Vimal Kumar had fled the scene of the April raid and had gone to work for a different organisation. This past Saturday saw his arrest.