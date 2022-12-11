Indian-origin Nihar Malaviya named interim CEO of New York-based international publishing group Penguin Random House

After Penguin Random House’s current CEO Markus Dohle stated he was stepping down from the position, publishing professional of Indian descent Nihar Malaviya was named interim CEO of the New York-based organisation.

Penguin Random House’s parent firm Bertelsmann announced Friday that Malaviya, who has served as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the publisher’s American division Penguin Random House US since 2019, will take over as Interim CEO beginning January 1, 2023.

Malaviya will join Bertelsmann’s Group Management Committee (GMC) and continue to be a member of the Penguin Random House Global Executive Committee. He will report to Bertelsmann CEO Thomas Rabe.

‘Following Malaviya’s appointment, the GMC will comprise 20 top executives of eight different nationalities,’ the statement said.

As interim CEO of Penguin Random House, Malaviya will ‘lead the creation of new competitive advantages that position the global company for future growth,’ the statement said.

In his capacity as President and COO, Malaviya, 48, was responsible for all publishing operations in the US from supply chain to technology and data and client services.