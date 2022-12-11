Jackie Chan comes back with a new film from his most famous movie franchise ‘Rush Hour’

With a new instalment in his most well-known film series, ‘Rush Hour,’ Jackie Chan is making a comeback. Chan recently attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he revealed that the fourth instalment of his action movie franchise ‘Rush Hour’ is presently in production.

The 68-year-old actor revealed during his seldom appearance that production on the fourth instalment of his blockbuster ‘Rush Hour’ is already under way.

As required by the deadline, Chan stated at the event, ‘We’re discussing about Part 4 right now.’

The martial artist actor continued by saying that he will meet with the film’s director this evening to go over the script. He hasn’t, however, disclosed the name of the director who would handle his film.

For the uninitiated, American filmmaker Brett Ratner, who has been accused of sexual harassment, has directed the first three parts of the film. However, Ratner has been away from filmmaking since 2014.

In 2017, several women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, accused the director of sexual harassment and misconduct.