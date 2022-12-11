Motorola launches new budget smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Motorola launched new budget smartphone named ‘Moto G Play (2023)’. The sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant of Moto G Play (2023) will cost $169.99 (roughly ? 14,000). It will be sold in the US via Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola.com starting from January 12, 2023.

This smartphone gets a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) IPS TFT LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). It equips a triple rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The device runs on Android 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 wireless connectivity.