Oppo launches Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition in India: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Oppo launched Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition in India. The set is launched in collaboration with Warners Bros. Discovery. It celebrates the HBO Original series House of the Dragon. This collectable set will include the Oppo Reno 8 Pro handset, House of the Dragon-inspired collectable dragon egg, House Targaryen phone cover, a dragon SIM eject pin, a dragon emblem phone holder, and a Targaryen sigil key chain.

The limited edition set is priced at Rs 45,999. The pre-booking for the phone opens today at 12pm. This collectable set from Oppo will go on sale in India on December 13 via Flipkart.

The Glazed Black variant of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. The smartphone equips a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging.