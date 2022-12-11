Places on women’s body men should never touch during sex

One should know that there are some places on a woman’s body that should not be touched during sex.

Cervix: Try changing the sex position if your penis is near the cervix during intercourse. Because this place is a small canal that connects the vagina and the uterus. This is where the embryo will grow. This is no place for sex

Upper part of the clitoris: Clitoris—which is full of super sensitive nerve endings—can sometimes feel too intense when it’s stimulated directly. Touching the clitoris head-on can feel too severe. Try going for the shaft of her clitoris or rubbing circles around it, which will engage the nerve endings without overstimulating her.

Feet: A study from Johns Hopkins University showed that wearing socks in the sack can increase orgasm potential, for both men and women. In order to orgasm, women need to be totally relaxed and anxiety-free, and cold feet can interfere with their ability to really get into sex.

Anus: The anal opening is small enough that even a finger can feel uncomfortable. A study from the Journal of Sexual Medicine found that women rate their sexual satisfaction much higher when lube is involved.