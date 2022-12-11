Previously unreleased album by disgraced US R&B singer R. Kelly surfaces on the Spotify and Apple Music

R. Kelly, a disgraced US R&B musician currently serving a 30-year sentence for sex offences, released an album Friday that had never been released before; the audio was referred to as a bootleg by the music industry.

The release of the album, called ‘I Admit It,’ was first reported by the celebrity entertainment site TMZ. It featured 13 tracks, including the 19-minute title song, which had been published on SoundCloud in 2018 before Kelly was convicted of sex crimes against teenage girls and producing child pornography.

Following the original accusations by TMZ and the Hollywood Reporter, the disc was no longer offered on either music service. Spotify did not respond to an AFP request for comment.

Questioned by Variety, a representative for Sony Music, which owns Kelly’s musical rights, said the album had been briefly and unofficially made public, which, according to Variety, meant it had been a bootleg copy.

A lawyer for Kelly, Jennifer Bonjean, told Variety the singer and his entourage were not behind this release and that her client ‘is having intellectual property stolen from him.’