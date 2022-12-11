Realme launches two 5G smartphones in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Realme launched two 5G smartphones – Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and Realme 10 Pro 5G- in the Indian markets. The price of Realme 10 Pro+ 5G starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 25,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model will cost Rs. 27,999.The Realme 10 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 19,999.

Both the Realme smartphones are offered in Dark Matter, Hyperspace, and Nebula Blue colours and will go on sale via Flipkart, Realme.com, and leading retail stores. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G will go on sale starting December 14 and the Realme 10 Pro 5G will be available from December 16.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G specifications: The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Realme 10 Pro+ 5G runs realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 and is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC, coupled with Mali G68 GPU. It features a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. The display offers HDR10+ support, 93.65 percent screen-to-body ratio, 950 nits of peak brightness, and a 5000000:1 contrast ratio. The display claims to have TUV Rheinland flicker-free certificate.

The device equips a triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel camera on the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, with 67W SuperVOOC charging support.

Realme 10 Pro 5G specifications: The Realme 10 Pro 5G features the same SIM and software specifications as the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G. The smartphone has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x 2,400pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 93.76 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a 6nm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with Adreno A619 GPU and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM.

This phone sports a dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.