Suzuki launches Burgman Street EX in India: Features and price

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler brand in the country, Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the Burgman Street EX in the markets. The new scooter is priced at Rs 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Suzuki Burgman Street EX is offered in 3 colours- Metallic Matte Platinum Silver No. 2, Metallic Royal Bronze and Metallic Matte Black No 2.

The scooter is powered by 125cc petrol engine with FI technology with Engine Auto Stop-Start (EASS) system. The EASS system automatically shut down the engine during heavy traffic to reduce fuel consumption and restart it as soon as the rider throttles. The Silent Starter System is another feature in the scooter as it silently re-starts the engine when the throttle is turned on.

The scooter rides on a 12-inch rear tyre wheel and is equipped with Suzuki Ride Connect which comes with the Bluetooth enabled digital console which provides an array of features in the form of turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS and WhatsApp Alert display, missed call and unread SMS alert, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival.The Smartphone pairing with the digital console is compatible with both Android and iOS.