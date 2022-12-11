Tecno launches Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro: Details

Mumbai: Tecno launched 2 new smartphones in the Phantom X series named ‘Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro’ in Saudi Arabia. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of Tecno Phantom X2 Pro is priced at SAR 3,499 (around Rs. 76,700). The handsets will be available in Mars Orange and Stardust Grey colours. The 8GB + 256GB variant of Phantom X2 is priced at SAR 2699 (approx Rs. 59,200) and is offered in Moonlight Silver and Stardust Grey colours. The pricing and availability of the newly launched Tecno Phantom X2 series in other regions, including India, is yet to be revealed.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro specifications: The dual SIM 5G Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ curved flexible AMOLED display with a 120HZ refresh rate, 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution and 360HZ touch sampling rate. The display also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and offers P3 Wide colour gamut with TUV SUD certification. It run on Android 12-based HiOS 12.0

The new smartphone is powered by 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G SoC with ARM Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. It also comes with HyperEngine 5.0 that is claimed to offer a smooth gaming experience. It equips a triple rear camera and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The smartphone is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Tecno Phantom X2 specifications: The Tecno Phantom X2 gets the same display, connectivity options, chipset, and battery with the Pro variant. It packs a different rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls there is a 32-megapixel shooter. It also run on Android 12-based HiOS 12.0.