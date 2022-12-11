The first look from Todd Phillip’s ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ is out!

The first look for Todd Phillip’s ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ is now available. The most anticipated sequel’s filming has officially started, and director Todd has provided the first image from the set of the upcoming musical movie to make the first day of filming unforgettable for the fans.

The Oscar-nominated director posted the first unsettling image of Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker to his Instagram account. Phoenix, playing Arthur Flex, is seen resting shirtless on a chair in what appears to be Arkham Asylum, where he has apparently been readmitted once more.

As the facility worker gives him a shave, he has a dead look on his face and is staring directly above.

Similar to the first part, it appears that Arthur has shed a significant amount of weight once more to adopt the character’s appearance.

The Oscar-winning actor underwent a 52-pound weight loss for the 2019 drama, and the transformation was difficult for him. According to E! News at the time, the actor eventually admitted that he had a ‘problem’ and had become ‘obsessed’ with his new weight.

When Tod posted the image, he merely commented ‘Day 1.’ #joker.