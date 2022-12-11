Vivek Agnihotri calls Congress leader who mocked his tweet about BJP’s victory in Gujarat, ‘legend idiots’

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate got into a verbal altercation after the politician mocked and deemed offensive the filmmaker’s comment about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Supriya Shrinate criticised Agnihotri’s use of the image of PM Modi leading his pack of wolves to depict the BJP’s victory in the previous Gujarat Assembly elections.

Vivek Agnihotri’s implication that the prime minister was an alpha wolf, according to Supriya, was insulting. In response to her viewpoint, Agnihotri wrote, ‘Fools are one. Fools are one. But above all, there are PiDi of Pappu. Legend Idiots.’

In response to Supriya’s tweet denouncing Agnihotri’s analysis of the saffron party’s victory in Gujarat, the tweet was sent.

‘Oh God! Aren’t you ashamed of calling the Prime Minister a wolf and the BJP a pack of wolves? Whatever our ideological differences, I strongly condemn it,’ Supriya retweeted the filmmaker’s congratulations as she said.

In her comments, Supriya mentions Agnihotri’s tweet that reads, ‘Congratulations PM Modi for leading BJP to this unprecedented win. Wishing you all the best for 2024.’ Agnihotri had also included a picture of a pack of wolves being led by an alpha wolf in the tweet.