Foreign portfolio investors invest Rs 4,500 crore in Indian markets December

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) invested Rs 4,500 crore in equities during December 1-9. These investments include equity, debt secondary and primary markets.

FPIs were sellers to the tune of Rs 5657 crore in the cash markets. They were net sellers worth Rs 7165 crore in the index futures segment and Rs 6663 crore in the stock futures segment. The domestic institutional investors were net buyers of shares worth Rs 7089 crore in the cash markets.

In last month, the FPIs invested Rs 36,239 crore. Foreign investors pulled out Rs 8 crore in October and Rs 7,624 crore in September.