Golden Globes rebuilds their reputation as Hollywood’s top award shows with organizers unveiling this year’s nominees

Boycotted by A-listers and studios last year, the Golden Globes will attempt to rebuild their reputation as one of Hollywood’s top award shows with organizers unveiling this year’s nominees on Monday.

Since long-repressed complaints of the organization’s methods were made public in early 2021, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which oversees the film and television awards, has been frantically trying to change itself.

In response to the lack of diversity among voters, suspected corruption, and lack of professionalism, Tinseltown fully cut ties with the Globes in January, and the ceremony was held behind closed doors.

However, broadcaster NBC deliberates that it is finally time to bring back the glamorous event, which will take place on January 10 in Beverly Hills.

Tinseltown is waiting to see which stars will show up. Much of that will depend on who is nominated.

Tom Cruise and Brendan Fraser are both seen as strong contenders this awards season for their lead roles in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘The Whale,’ respectively.This comes as a boost for the films ahead of its Oscars 2023 campaign.