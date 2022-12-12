Gulf country announces national day holidays

Manama: Bahrain has announced holidays for National Day and the 23rd Anniversary of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s accession to the throne. All ministries, government departments and public institutions will be closed on Friday and Saturday, 16 and 17 December 2022, respectively.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Schedule of semi finals

The circular also stipulates that as Friday and Saturday coincide with two official public holidays, Sunday and Monday, 18 and 19 December, will be given in lieu.