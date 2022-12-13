12 lawyers were detained in Sambalpur, Odisha, for damaging court property.

In connection with alleged vandalism at the district judge’s chambers in Odisha on Monday, Sambalpur Police detained up to 12 attorneys from the Sambalpur Bar Association. The accused were calling for the establishment of a district High Court bench.

The licences of 29 protesting lawyers have reportedly been suspended for 18 months by the Bar Council of India.

The event entailed destroying court property, said Sambalpur Superintendent of Police B Gangadhar, and three complaints were lodged at the Town Police station as a result.

‘We have detained 12 people so far for damaging the district judge’s chamber,’ said Gangadhar. ‘Nine of them were sent to court and later remanded in judicial custody.’ After reviewing the CCTV, ‘more people will be detained,’ he concluded.

At Kacheri Chhak, Section 144 of the CrPC has been enforced in order to uphold peace and order in the region. Those who enter the forbidden area within 200 metres will face harsh punishment.

The state police were told to take strong action against the accused attorneys by the supreme court, which took the situation seriously.

‘If the police are unable to keep it under control, paramilitary forces will be dispatched. We’ll request it from the Center. You (police) had better put your feet up’ The bench said.

The top court further ordered Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Director General of Police of State (DGP) Sunil Bansal to appear via video conference on Wednesday to explain the actions taken against the accused attorneys.