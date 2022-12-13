Chhattisgarh: A car that struck a tree in Manendragarh caught fire, killing two people and injuring six others.

In Manendragarh, Chhattisgarh, an automobile caught fire, causing two fatalities and four injuries. Before catching fire, the car lost control and crashed into a nearby tree.

Later, a bystander asked for assistance for the victims while live on Facebook. Police arrived at the scene quickly and helped the victims. Hospital staff members are attending to the injured.

Two persons were killed in a similar event earlier this week when a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle close to Dehjari hamlet in Kharsia. The bodies of Manoj Rathia and his wife Bhagwati were identified.

A passenger bus that toppled last month near the Gagar river in Chhattisgarh resulted in the death of one person. The accident happened when the bus, which was travelling from Ambikapur to Madguri, overturned, killing one person and injuring up to 20 others.