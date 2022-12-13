Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of gold remained unchanged in the commodity market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 39,840 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 80 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 54,159 per 10 gram, up Rs 27 or 0.05%. Silver futures were trading Rs 378 higher at Rs 68,164 per kg. In the global markets, price of spot gold was steady at $1,781.66 per ounce. US gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,793.40.