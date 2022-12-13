FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup: India qualifies for semifinals

Valencia: In hockey, the Indian women’s team qualified for the semifinals of the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup in Valencia, Spain. Spain has also qualified for the semifinals. India defeated Japan by ‘ 2-1’ to enter the semis and Spain defeated South Korea by ‘3-0’.

Both teams qualified for the semi-finals as their 6 points cannot be matched or bettered by 2 other teams in their pools. The 3 other teams in the group- Ireland, Italy and Korea- have a chance to enter the second semi-final spot.