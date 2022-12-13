In Surat, Gujarat, Crime Branch detains spy for ISI of Pakistan

According to official sources, the Gujarat Police detained a 33-year-old man from Surat on Tuesday for allegedly spying and acting as an agent of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

Deepak Kishor Bhai Salunkhe, the accused, was captured by crime branch agents acting on information provided by the military intelligence from Pune-based southern army command.

The accused resides in Bhuvneswari Nagar’s Yogeshwar Park society in Surat. Salunkhe was allegedly ‘operating a financial module which was receiving/transferring money to serving officials as well as civilians in lieu of crucial information,’ according to sources.

In order to compromise sensitive information to two handlers in Pakistan, Hamid and Kashif, the alleged ISI agent was in contact with them.

Salunkhe was operating a store in Surat called Sai Fashions to conceal his espionage activities and make them easier.

The Gujarat Police filed a FIR in the case, and they have now turned over the accused to their special operations group (SOG) for further action.